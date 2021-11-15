Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Needs to do More Than Raise Rights Issues at Xi Summit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image This combination image shows US President Joe Biden in Washington on November 6, 2021, and China's President Xi Jinping in Brasília, Brazil on November 13, 2019.  © 2021 AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Eraldo Peres, File Tonight, United States President Joseph R. Biden will “meet virtually” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, yet the agenda for their discussion remains unclear.   The Biden administration deserves credit for calling out Chinese government crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs; recently imposed sanctions and a business advisory on Hong Kong; and participation…


