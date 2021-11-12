Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Protect Judicial Independence and Integrity

By Human Rights Watch
(Geneva) – The independence and integrity of the judiciary in Nepal is being jeopardized by the crisis at its Supreme Court, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International (AI) said today. To uphold human rights and the rule of law, it is essential to resolve the crisis in a way that maintains, and enhances, the court's credibility and…


