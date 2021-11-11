Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gut bacteria don't cause autism. Autistic kids' microbiome differences are due to picky eating

By Chloe Yap, MD-PhD candidate, The University of Queensland
Andrew Whitehouse, Bennett Chair of Autism, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Jake Gratten, Senior Research Fellow, Mater Research Institute - University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
New research dispels the myth that gut bacteria causes autism. Rather, changes in the gut bacteria of some people with autism are driven by restricted diets or ‘picky eating’.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


