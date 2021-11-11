Gut bacteria don't cause autism. Autistic kids' microbiome differences are due to picky eating
By Chloe Yap, MD-PhD candidate, The University of Queensland
Andrew Whitehouse, Bennett Chair of Autism, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Jake Gratten, Senior Research Fellow, Mater Research Institute - University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
New research dispels the myth that gut bacteria causes autism. Rather, changes in the gut bacteria of some people with autism are driven by restricted diets or ‘picky eating’.
- Thursday, November 11, 2021