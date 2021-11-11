Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs: Marketing is getting in the way of markets that could get us to net-zero

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
This week the prime minister entered full marketing mode.

Scott Morrison’s topic was climate change and his plans to get to net-zero.

At the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, he tried out a few slogans.

Among those he test marketed:

  • can do capitalism, not ‘don’t do governments’

  • no one passed a law or introduced a tax or passed a resolution at the UN that led to the world developing…


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -


