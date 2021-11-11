Tolerance.ca
As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

By Noha Razek, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Regina
Canada must move away from using fossil fuels, but a transition that comes too fast could harm the economy. Policy-makers must strike a balance between energy security and economic growth.


© The Conversation -


