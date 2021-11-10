Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Population Law Violates Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Iranian women walk down a street in the capital Tehran on February 7, 2018. © 2018 ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images (Beirut) – Iran’s new population law further violates women’s rights to sexual and reproductive health and puts women’s health and lives at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. Iranian authorities should immediately repeal the provisions that restrict human rights. On November 1, 2021, Iran’s Guardian Council approved the “rejuvenation of the population and support of family” bill, which outlaws sterilization and free distribution of contraceptives in the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ EU: Artificial Intelligence Regulation Threatens Social Safety Net
~ Papua New Guinea: Address Abuses Raised at UN Review
~ COP26: Greening Finance?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ How to help your child get the most protection out of their face mask
~ Why Australian uni students have a right to know class sizes before they sign up
~ Why the Australian government must listen to Torres Strait leaders on climate change
~ The fate of our planet depends on the next few days of complex diplomacy in Glasgow. Here's what needs to go right
~ Ethiopia: Blocking Tigray Aid Harms Rape Survivors
~ Weird weather: Metal rain and super-high temperatures on an ultra-hot exoplanet
~ White sharks can easily mistake swimmers or surfers for seals. Our research aims to reduce the risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter