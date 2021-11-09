Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A disaster relief insurance system shows how well international alliances can work – new research

By Paula Jarzabkowski, Professor in Strategic Management, City, University of London
Eugenia Cacciatori, Senior Lecturer in Management, City, University of London
Konstantinos Chalkias, Senior Lecturer in Management, Birkbeck, University of London
Rebecca Bednarek, Associate Professor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Rapid financial response to droughts, floods and hurricanes is critical to saving lives and livelihoods. It can prevent a disaster from escalating into a situation where people can’t get food, clean water, shelter or electricity.

But often the countries that experience these kinds of events don’t have vast reserves of money to draw on as soon as disaster strikes. Nor can they rely on international aid, which though welcome, can take weeks or even months to arrive.

Instead, many countries…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


