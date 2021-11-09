Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Māori knowledge could help New Zealanders turn their concern for the environment into action

By Scott Burnett, Research assistant, Massey University
Apisalome Movono, Senior Lecturer in Development Studies, Massey University
Regina Scheyvens, Professor of Development Studies, Massey University
Share this article
New Zealanders are increasingly concerned about the state of the environment, but many don’t feel a strong enough connection to nature to become involved in conservation projects.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indonesian court allows internet blocking amid social unrest
~ Cost of Germany's climate policy
~ Marshall Haftar poised to recognize Israel
~ Vaccines and RNA messenger
~ COP26: why education for girls is crucial in the fight against climate change
~ We revisited Parramatta's archaeological past to reveal the deep-time history of the heart of Sydney
~ Word from The Hill: Scott Morrison has decided electric cars won't threaten Aussie weekends
~ Economically, 2022 looks like an ideal time for a government to land re-election
~ As the Beijing Winter Olympics countdown begins, calls to boycott the 'Genocide Games' grow
~ Astroworld tragedy: here's how concert organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter