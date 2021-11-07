Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political and social crises to blame for the ‘COVID-19 disaster’ in Bulgaria

By Ruslan Trad
Share this article
"Instead of creating a unified campaign to explain the situation and why it is important for people to be vaccinated, politicians ... are competing in their silence and dubious statements"


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Rooppur: Little Russia in Bangladesh
~ As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights
~ CBC commitment to men's hockey: At best a missed opportunity for women's, at worst a slap in the face
~ 2021 was a bad year for glaciers in western North America — and it's about to get much worse
~ Too little, too late? The devastating consequences of natural disasters must inform building codes
~ Online arts programming improves quality of life for isolated seniors
~ Offences committed under the influence of alcohol and drugs: what the Nigerian law says
~ How granular climate information can help tea growers in Malawi and Kenya
~ Benin's groundbreaking new abortion law will save the lives of many women
~ The World Bank and IMF are using flawed logic in their quest to do away with the informal sector
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter