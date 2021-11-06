Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Behind the success of the Kenyan Twitter disinformation campaign to discredit the Pandora Papers

By Nwachukwu Egbunike
Kenya’s disinformation industry successfully manipulated Twitter’s trending algorithm to attack the Pandora Papers and protect President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose family was implicated in the exposé.


