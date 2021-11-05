Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF files lawsuits against spying on journalists by German intelligence agencies

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) Germany has initiated legal action against the German intelligence agencies with the aim of curtailing their ability to hack into journalists’ digital communications and thereby spy on their activities. This is an issue that is equally crucial in France. RSF Germany has brought the lawsuits jointly with Whistleblower-Netzwerk, a Berlin-based NGO, and German investigative journalists.


© Reporters without borders -


