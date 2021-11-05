Lessons from the Virginia governor's race: Pay attention to voters' concerns instead of making it all about national politics
By Mary Kate Cary, Adjunct Professor, Department of Politics and Senior Fellow, UVA's Miller Center, University of Virginia
A former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush watched the Virginia governor’s race through the eyes of her students at the University of Virginia, whose concerns were shared by most voters.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 4, 2021