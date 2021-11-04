Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why taking action on climate change is an Islamic obligation

By Mehmet Ozalp, Associate Professor in Islamic Studies, Director of The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation and Executive Member of Public and Contextual Theology, Charles Sturt University
Through its theology of the environment and the power of its ethical stance, Islam and Muslims must play a central role in reversing climate change.


© The Conversation -


