Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

By Di Yu, Professor of Immunology, The University of Queensland
After COVID emerged, it didn’t take long for clinicians and scientists to notice the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects children and adults very differently.

One of the earliest studies, from March 2020, reported 40–50% of infected children suffered cough and fever, but they had much milder symptoms than adults.

Subsequent information from health authorities noted children…


