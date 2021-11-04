A 150-year-old note from Charles Darwin is inspiring a change in the way forests are planted
By Rob MacKenzie, Professor of Atmospheric Science, University of Birmingham
Christine Foyer, Professor of plant sciences, University of Birmingham
More than 150 years ago Victorian biologist Charles Darwin made a powerful observation: that a mixture of species planted together often grow more strongly than species planted individually.
It has taken a century and a half — ironically about as long as it can take to grow an oak to harvest — and a climate crisis to make policymakers and land owners take Darwin’s idea seriously and apply it to trees.
There is no human technology that can compete with forests for take-up of atmospheric carbon dioxide, and its storage. Darwin’s idea of growing lots of different plants together…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 4, 2021