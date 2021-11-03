Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Recruiting more mental health workers won't stop suicides. Preventing child abuse and neglect will

By Anthony Jorm, Professor emeritus, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Despite more spending on mental health services, suicide rates continue to climb. So in light of two major new reports released this week, we need to rethink our strategy to save lives.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Eternals is something entirely new for Marvel – and entirely ancient in its origins
~ Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows
~ More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action
~ France Should End Abusive Policies Toward Migrants
~ Not all women who freeze their eggs want to have children
~ Public acceptance of sin taxes on sugar or fat not dependent on evidence
~ COP26 deforestation deal key to slowing climate change, but Canada must tackle issues of carbon accounting and industry
~ The Fed tapers its support for bond markets and the economy – 5 questions answered about what that means
~ Why climate change poses a threat to central banks
~ Why the fate of our planet's environment depends on the state of its soil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter