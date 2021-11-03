Tolerance.ca
COP26 deforestation deal key to slowing climate change, but Canada must tackle issues of carbon accounting and industry

By Jennifer Baltzer, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Forests and Global Change, Wilfrid Laurier University
Oliver Sonnentag, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Atmospheric Biogeosciences in High Latitudes, Université de Montréal
The pledge to end deforestation holds great potential, but Canada has some work ahead if it is to make meaningful progress on the new goal and stop ongoing forest and carbon loss.


© The Conversation -


