Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media: teenage girls with perfectionist tendencies need to take extra care – here's how

By Marianne Etherson, PhD Candidate and Post-Doctoral Research Fellow in Psychology, York St John University
Thomas Curran, Assistant Professor of Psychological and Behavioural Science, London School of Economics and Political Science
We all do it. Robot-like, we endlessly scroll through social media feeds. To an extent, we even go about our daily lives staring at screens while ignoring the world around us. In fact, evidence suggests a fifth of adolescents spend five or more hours on social media per day. Some even log on after midnight.

Social…


