Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: new report highlights the extent of censorship online

By Arzu Geybullayeva
A new report explains how a series of amendments made to Turkish law No. 5651 will have a "burning and destructive effect" on freedom of expression in Turkey.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


