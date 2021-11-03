Q&A: is the common cold really much worse this year?
By Fidelma Fitzpatrick, Consultant Microbiologist, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Ireland and Head of Department, Clinical Microbiology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Many people are reporting the “worst cold ever”. But are colds really much worse this year? And, if so, what is causing it? We asked consultant microbiologist Fidelma Fitzpatrick to explain.
1. Can some colds be much worse than others?
Yes, some colds can be worse than others. This depends on several things, including which virus is causing the cold, the person’s age, how capable their immune system is of fighting the cold, and also if they have existing antibodies against…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 3rd 2021