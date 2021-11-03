Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

America's public broadcasters are thriving – here's what Australian media can learn from them

By Prue Clarke, Research Fellow at the Centre for Media Transition and head of New Narratives, a US-based not-for-profit newsroom and media development organisation working in low income countries., University of Technology Sydney
Contrary to what some think, US public broadcasters are well-funded. Public radio stations bring in US$1.3 billion in annual revenue – most of it generated from their audience.


© The Conversation -


