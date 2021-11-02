Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The COVID-19 pandemic increased eating disorders among young people – but the signs aren't what parents might expect

By Julia F. Taylor, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia
Sara Groff Stephens, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia
Boys, LGBTQ youth and people with normal body mass index are often overlooked when it comes to recognizing eating disorders, a physician and psychotherapist explain.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


