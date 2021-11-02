The COVID-19 pandemic increased eating disorders among young people – but the signs aren't what parents might expect
By Julia F. Taylor, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia
Sara Groff Stephens, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia
Boys, LGBTQ youth and people with normal body mass index are often overlooked when it comes to recognizing eating disorders, a physician and psychotherapist explain.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 2nd 2021