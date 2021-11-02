Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another attempt by Pakistan’s government to censor social media

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate withdrawal of a draconian new set regulations that Pakistan’s information technology and telecommunication ministry plans to impose on social media platforms active in Pakistan. Analysis of these rules reveals alarming legal pitfalls, RSF says.Published on 14 October under the pompous name of “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2021,” the


© Reporters without borders -


