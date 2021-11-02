Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Woman in Gaza Fights Travel Ban Imposed by Her Father

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women hold signs during a protest against the decision by Gaza's Supreme Judicial Council banning women from movement in and out of the Gaza Strip without the permission of her "guardian," in Gaza City, February 16, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Adel Hana On November 3 a court in Gaza will consider the request of Afaf al-Najar, a 19-year-old woman, to lift a travel ban imposed by her father. She told Human Rights Watch that on September 21, Palestinian border officials at the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt blocked her from traveling abroad because her father had…


© Human Rights Watch -


