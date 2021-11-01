Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time to Call Out Tajikistan’s Human Rights Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon is seen on video screens as he addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly remotely, September 23, 2021 at U.N. headquarters. © 2021 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool Tajikistan has made the news recently for its opposition toward the Taliban in Afghanistan, with which the mountainous Central Asian country shares more than 1300 kilometers of border. What’s been less in the spotlight, however, is the Tajik authorities’ abysmal human rights record. Since banning its sole remaining opposition party, the Islamic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ethical decisions: Weighing risks and benefits of approving COVID-19 vaccination in children ages 5-11
~ Governments should inoculate citizens to prevent the spread of fake news
~ Civilians in Mali’s Ségou Region at Risk
~ Will debt, liability and Indigenous action see the sun set on the Ring of Fire?
~ Gun rights at the Supreme Court: Justices will consider if the fundamental right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public
~ The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts
~ From the Amazon, Indigenous Peoples offer new compass to navigate climate change
~ COP26: New Zealand's new climate pledge is a step up, but not a 'fair share'
~ How Australia's coal country past is scuppering its renewable energy future
~ A new artistic call for us to recognise the connections of Country is a testament to the power of Aboriginal knowledge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter