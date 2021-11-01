Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Civilians in Mali’s Ségou Region at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Still from a video of the funeral of eight people killed in N’Dola, Ségou region, Mali on October 25, 2021. © 2021 Private On October 25, one day after the United Nations Security Council concluded a visit to Mali, eight people including a young boy and a man in his 80s were found dead in the village of N’Dola, in the country’s central Ségou region. A villager who helped bury the dead told Human Rights Watch they were executed during a government counterterrorism operation. “We found five bodies about two kilometers from the village, near the bridge,” he said. They…


© Human Rights Watch -


