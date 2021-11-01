Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: Don’t Be Fooled by Bolsonaro’s Pledges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fires near Novo Progresso, Brazil on August 23, 2020, burned land deforested by cattle farmers. © 2020 Andre Penner/AP Images (Sao Paulo) – Brazil’s climate commitments and policies fall far short of what is needed to address the environmental and human rights crisis in the Amazon rainforest. Brazil’s delegation arrives in Glasgow for the global summit on climate change with a national climate action plan that is less ambitious than its previous one, and with forest conservation plans that either lack deforestation reduction targets or set them at far less ambitious…


© Human Rights Watch


