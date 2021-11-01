Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the 'spiritual but not religious' have in common with radical Protestants of 500 years ago

By Christopher Schelin, Assistant Professor of Practical and Political Theologies, Starr King School for the Ministry
For over a decade, one of the biggest stories in American religion has been the rise of the “Nones”, a broad term for people who do not identify with a specific faith. The religiously unaffiliated now make up just over one quarter of the U.S. population.

While the Nones include agnostics and atheists, most people in this category retain a belief…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


