Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data map: Tracking COVID-19 waves in Africa

By Ahmed Kalebi, Independent Consultant Pathologist & Hon. Lecturer, Department of Human Pathology, University of Nairobi
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of positive cases across the world as well as in individual countries, has come in a series of rises, peaks and falls. Essentially, the overall pattern has been a series of waves.

Within the first two years since the outbreak, most countries had experienced three waves, marked by a huge second or third wave. Some countries recorded four regular waves, of varying peaks, and a few had a lingering second wave.


© The Conversation -


