Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Kenya's digital ID roll-out must face up to data protection risks

By Grace Mutung'u, Research Fellow, Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law (CIPIT), Strathmore University
Controversy has dogged Kenya’s pursuit of a digital identity database for all children, citizens and residents, intended to replace the physical identity card issued only to citizens over 18 years old. Concerns include lack of public participation in drawing up the digital ID law, potential to exclude vulnerable groups and the lack of a clear plan to protect the massive amounts of data collected. Grace Mutung'u, a researcher who specialises in digital rights, governance and development, explains what’s behind the Kenya high court’s decision


