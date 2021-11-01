G20 leaders talk up climate action but avoid real commitments, casting a shadow over crucial Glasgow talks
By Caitlin Byrne, Director, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University
Susan Harris Rimmer, Professor and Director of the Policy Innovation Hub, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Leaders of the world’s wealthiest 20 countries failed to reach any major commitments on climate action, including a timeline to phase out fossil fuels.
- Sunday, October 31, 2021