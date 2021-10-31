Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

By Melanie Pill, PhD candidate, Australian National University
The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations.

Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid.

At the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


