Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Secret Review of Key Human Rights Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Brazil Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, at an official event in Brasilia, on August 18, 2021. © Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom /Agência Brasil (São Paulo, Brazil) – The administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has refused to disclose basic information about its review of the most important statement of human rights policy in Brazil. A change in the rules on October 29, 2021 maintains the requirement to keep discussions secret. A working group made up solely of officials from the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights started…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


