Fairies weren't always cute -- they used to drink human blood and kidnap children

By Sam George, Associate Professor of Research, University of Hertfordshire
When most people think about fairies, they perhaps picture the sparkling Tinker Bell from Peter Pan or the other heartwarming and cute fairies and fairy god mothers that populate many Disney movies and children’s cartoons. But these creatures have much darker origins - and were once thought to be more like undead blood-sucking vampires.

In The Secret Commonwealth of Elves, Fauns and Fairies (1682), folklorist Robert…


