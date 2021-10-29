Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Berejiklian says Maguire was part of her 'love circle' but was not significant enough to declare – will this wash with ICAC?

By David Clune, Honorary Associate, Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Share this article
After two weeks of sensational Independent Commission Against Corruption hearings into the conduct of Gladys Berejiklian, we have finally heard from the former premier.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The EU's Green Deal: opportunities, threats and risks for South African agriculture
~ COP26: time for New Zealand to show regional leadership on climate change
~ Not spooked by Halloween ghost stories? You may have aphantasia
~ 60 years after it first gazed at the skies, the Parkes dish is still making breakthroughs
~ Sri Lanka sacks agricultural scientist for raising concerns over agro-chemical ban
~ Sudanese Forces Should Stop Abuses Against Protesters
~ Chad: Violent Repression of Opposition Protest
~ Afghanistan: Taliban ‘Vice’ Handbook Abusive
~ Noam Chomsky pushes for isolation of the unvaxxed
~ George Soros sets up "Good Information Inc."
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter