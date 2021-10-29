Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Violent Repression of Opposition Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chadian anti-riot police in the capital city, N’Djamena, during opposition-led protests on October 2, 2021 © Private N’Djamena, Chad (New York) – The Chadian government has failed to take any responsibility for its security forces’ abusive use of force against peaceful protesters in the capital N’Djamena on October 2, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The right to peaceful protest came under attack almost immediately after Chad’s Transitional Military Council (Conseil militaire de transition, or CMT), took over in April and imposed a ban on demonstrations. The…


