Facebook relaunches itself as 'Meta' in a clear bid to dominate the metaverse
By Marcus Carter, Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, SOAR Fellow., University of Sydney
Ben Egliston, Postdoctoral research fellow, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Facebook’s parent company is now called Meta, as part if its move to embrace the metaverse - the blurring of the online and real worlds via virtual and augmented reality technologies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 28, 2021