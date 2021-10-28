Tolerance.ca
Jupiter: mission unveils the depth and structure of planet's shrinking red spot and colourful bands

By Leigh Fletcher, Associate Professor in Planetary Sciences, University of Leicester
Nasa’s Juno mission, the solar-powered robotic explorer of Jupiter, has completed its five-year prime mission to reveal the inner workings of the solar system’s biggest planet. Since 2016, the spacecraft has flown within a few thousand kilometres of Jupiter’s colourful cloud tops every 53 days, using a carefully selected array of instruments to peer deeper into the planet than ever before.


© The Conversation -


