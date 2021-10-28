Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More prison time for less crime, our swelling prisons are costing us dearly

By Stephen King, Adjunct professor, Monash University
Share this article
A new Productivity Commission report finds prisoners cost Australian taxpayers more than $5 billion per year. The numbers are climbing while offences are falling.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 10 fire safety tips to help keep you and your kids alive and safe
~ Imported deforestation: how Europe contributes to tree loss worldwide, and what we can do about it
~ Jupiter: mission unveils the depth and structure of planet's shrinking red spot and colourful bands
~ Local training is the best long-term solution to Australia's skills shortages – not increased migration
~ Friday essay: creation, destruction and appropriation – the powerful symbolism of the Rainbow Serpent
~ Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination
~ 3 ways we sabotage relationships (and 3 ways to kick the habit)
~ The '97% climate consensus' is over. Now it's well above 99% (and the evidence is even stronger than that)
~ Labor doesn't have a 2030 target yet either – what do we know of the ALP's climate policy so far?
~ Want to understand how the Coalition works? Take a look at climate policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter