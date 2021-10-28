5 ways sorting Halloween candy can help children develop mathematics skills
By Sheri-Lynn Skwarchuk, Full Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Winnipeg
Erin A Maloney, Assistant professor, School of Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Heather P. Douglas, Adjunct professor, Department of Cognitive Science, Carleton University
Thinking back on Halloween, were you a “dump all your candy into one bowl” child? Or did you enjoy meticulously sorting your treats into a post-Halloween candy store and trading with others?
If you were the sorting and arranging type, whether you realized it or not, you took advantage of the many informal and unintentional mathematics learning opportunities Halloween provides. These opportunities likely have important long-term benefits for children’s mathematical knowledge and confidence.
Math
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 28, 2021