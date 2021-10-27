40% of Australia's unvaccinated population will soon be kids under 5. Childcare will be the next COVID frontline
By Peter Hurley, Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Jora Broerse, Research Fellow in Health Policy, Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy, Victoria University
Maximilian de Courten, Professor in Global Public Health and Director of the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
A new report calls for a federal strategy and package of support for the sector to reduce the risk of transmission among the one million unvaccinated children attending childcare and pre-school.
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021