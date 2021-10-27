Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The notion of death is very present’: what we can learn about eco-anxiety from memes

By Leila Elgaaied-Gambier, Associate professor, TBS Business School
Timo Mandler, Associate Professor of Marketing & International Business, TBS Business School
Our study of more than 800 memes shared on social media showed the isolation, anxiety and powerlessness many feel about climate change.


