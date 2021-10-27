Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa's first continent-wide survey of climate change literacy finds education is key

By Nicholas P. Simpson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, African Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Christopher Trisos, Senior Research Fellow, University of Cape Town
Matthias Krönke, PhD student in the Department of Political Studies, University of Cape Town
Talbot M. Andrews, Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut
Share this article
Education, historical trends in precipitation, and perceived drought experiences predict increased climate change literacy, but rates are lower for women, those in rural areas, and low-income groups.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why student absences aren't the real problem in America's 'attendance crisis'
~ Climate change is muting fall colors, but it's just the latest way that humans have altered US forests
~ College cost calculators aren't precise, but they could easily be made better
~ In Biden's visit with the pope, a page from Reagan's playbook?
~ How commercialization over the centuries transformed the Day of the Dead
~ Slapps: the rise of lawsuits targeting investigative journalists
~ Being Watched: How surveillance amplifies racist policing and threatens the right to protest — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 10 transcript
~ Being Watched: How surveillance amplifies racist policing and threatens the right to protest — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 10
~ Intense police surveillance for Indigenous land defenders contrasts with a laissez-faire stance for anti-vax protesters
~ Devices that help people function in every day life are costly in Africa: here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter