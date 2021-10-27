Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF visits Guinea to promote press freedom during transition

By assistante Afrique
NewsLess than two months after President Alpha Condé’s removal by military coup d’état on 5 September, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has just completed a two-day visit to Guinea to consult with journalists and others and to provide the new authorities with a list of ten recommendations for safeguarding and promoting press freedom during the decisive transition that has just begun.Access to information, legal and institutional reforms, journalists’ safety, the media regulator’s independence, support for the media and professionalisation of the media were among the subjects d


