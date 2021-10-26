Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What did billions in aid to Afghanistan accomplish? 5 questions answered

By Mohammad Qadam Shah, Assistant Professor of Global Development, Seattle Pacific University
A scholar from Afghanistan outlines what more than $150 billion in assistance did and didn’t accomplish in two decades following the arrival of U.S. troops un 2001.


© The Conversation -


