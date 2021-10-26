Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protecting Schools from Attack during Wartime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Internally displaced children attending classes at a displacement camp in Maiduguri, Borno state, September 2015. © 2015 Bede Sheppard/Human Rights Watch Nearly two decades ago, I first heard brave Afghan students and teachers describe armed attacks on their schools and threats to their lives as they struggled to learn and teach. Today, I am in Abuja, Nigeria, for the Fourth International Conference on Safe Schools, where governments are meeting to appraise their commitments to protect education from attack during armed conflict. I’ve attended all four conferences…


© Human Rights Watch -


