Human Rights Observatory

Heat and buildings strategy: the good, bad and ugly of the UK's plan to replace gas boilers

By Ran Boydell, Visiting Lecturer in Sustainable Development, Heriot-Watt University
The UK government has published its Heat and Buildings Strategy, a plan to replace fossil-fuelled heating like gas boilers with low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps.

First the good news. This is a comprehensive and groundbreaking strategy that flags a range of complex issues involved in solving a problem like decarbonising heat. These include insulating buildings to reduce energy demand, renewable heating systems that…


© The Conversation -


