Human Rights Observatory

Death in space: here's what would happen to our bodies

By Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University
As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility, there could come a time when we are travelling to other planets for holidays, or perhaps even to live. Commercial space company Blue Origin has already started sending paying customers on sub-orbital flights. And Elon Musk hopes to start a base on Mars with his firm SpaceX.


