Facebook ads have enabled discrimination based on gender, race and age. We need to know how ‘dark ads’ affect Australians
By Mark Andrejevic, Professor, School of Media, Film, and Journalism, Monash University, Monash University
Abdul Karim Obeid, Data Engineer, Queensland University of Technology
Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Jean Burgess, Professor and Associate Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, Queensland University of Technology
In one past example, Facebook allowed an ad targeting ‘Jew haters’. A new Australian initiative will collect data on its dubious targeted advertising practices closer to home.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 30, 2021