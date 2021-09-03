Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa has rebased its gross domestic product (GDP). The how and the why

By Manoel Bittencourt, Professor of Economics, University of Pretoria
Statistics South Africa recently rebased South Africa’s GDP.

Does it matter?

To start with, let’s unpack what rebasing is – and what it is not – and then put this statistical exercise in the context of the changes that economies go through.

First things first.

What is the GDP of an economy? There are three definitions. All are equivalent. GDP can be measured:

  • as the value of the final goods and services produced by an economy in a particular period (a year, or…


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -


